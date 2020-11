Faqir Chand Kohli, better known as the Father of the Indian IT industry, passed away on November 26. He was 96 years old. FC Kohli was the founder and first CEO of Tata Consultancy Services. He has also worked as the deputy general manager of Tata Power Company and was the chairman of the Board of Governors of College of Engineering, Pune.

In a recent interview, Kohli had said that he remained active in the field of technology until 94 years of age. "Even after I retired I was quite active, until I turned 94. After that my needs started to change and became very different in that if there was a conference I shared what I thought about technology. The main thing is that technology is never static, it is always moving forward.

"I worked on an adult literacy program in or two languages to teach adults who have never been educated and that was taken as a program in other countries such as Africa and it was reported that it did help build literacy. That's perhaps the biggest contribution to my own country and government in helping increase literacy. It allows people to read starting small and basically for those who have never ever read and no options and designed especially for them."

Kohli pioneered India's 'Technology Revolution' and helped the country build the $100 billion IT Industry.

Paying tributes to the legend, Founder Chairman of Wipro Ltd Azim Premji said, "Mr. Kohli was the true pioneer of Indian IT. We have all followed in his footsteps. His contribution to the IT industry and thus to India is immeasurable."

Narayana Murthy recalled, "Mr. F C Kohli laid the foundation for a strong TCS. I had the privilege of working with him on the NASSCOM Executive Council during the early nineties. I pray that his soul rests in peace."

Ashok Soota, CEO of Happiest Minds said, "FC Kohli created a formidable, durable institution and helped to forge the Indian IT industry. His contribution goes beyond IT as he helped to strengthen the TATA group with the solid cash flows TCS generated."