Obituary Former US Secretary of State George Shultz dies at age 100 Updated : February 08, 2021 09:32 AM IST Born in New York on Dec. 13, 1920, the son of a historian, Shultz joined the Marine Corps in World War Two. Shultz had degrees from Princeton University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and taught at MIT and the University of Chicago. He had a love of dancing, swimming, tennis and quirky clothes, such as a peach-colored sports coat and multicolored golf slacks. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply