Dwarka Prasad Agarwal, father of Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal, passes away
Updated : January 02, 2020 09:50 PM IST
Senior Agarwal was associated with the Vedanta Foundation - the philanthropy arm of the Vedanta Group
Anil Agarwal, who was in London when his father passed away, is flying to India
