International kabaddi player Sandeep Nagpal shot and killed in Jalandhar; 20 bullets fired at him

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Jalandhar (Rural) Deputy Superintendent of Police Lakhwinder Singh confirmed the report and said that eight to ten bullets were pumped into the kabaddi player's head. Further investigations are underway.

Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal was shot and killed on Monday evening by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Jalandhar district, police said. The incident took place when a Kabaddi tournament was underway in Mallian Kalan village of Shahkot.
Jalandhar (Rural) Deputy Superintendent of Police (Nakodar) Lakhwinder Singh confirmed the report. Police suspect eight to ten bullets were pumped into the Kabaddi player's head. They said further investigation was underway.
According to reports, Nagpal another youth was shot in the leg during the attack. DNA reported that five miscreants ambushed the kabaddi player and opened fire at him. The report added that videos of the disturbing incident have surfaced on social media. Spectators were seen fleeing from the stadium as bullets were being fired at Nagpal from a distance.
Nagpal, was has been at the top of his game for the past 11 years and was nicknamed "Gladiator". He has played tournaments in US, UK and Canada. Reports claimed that Nagpal was managing a major league Kabaddi federation where there seemed to be a tiff between him and the federation or some clubs.
(With inputs from agencies)
First Published:  IST
Tags
