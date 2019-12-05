#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
Not Khansamas or Bawarchis, Bengali vegetarian cuisine has evolved from widows and the Bhakti movement

Updated : December 05, 2019 04:00 PM IST

Being a largely coastal area, Bengal has encountered colonisers and traders since the thirteenth century. This gave the cuisine a chance to interact with global food.
Even cabbage and cauliflower that are quintessential Bengali winter delicacies not just in curry but also in the shingara arrived with the British.
Not Khansamas or Bawarchis, Bengali vegetarian cuisine has evolved from widows and the Bhakti movement
