Nominated for 10 Oscars, Sam Mendes' film 1917 defines visual brilliance

Updated : January 18, 2020 12:58 PM IST

The beauty of 1917’s storytelling is that no sooner does the mission begin the audience is teleported to Schofield and Blake’s world filled with the horror, chaos and turmoil of war.
The film itself is a testament to great production design, lighting and sound effects.
In all, solid screenplay and some pleasant casting surprises (won’t give away more) make for an hour and 59 minutes of good, unadulterated entertainment
