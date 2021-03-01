'Nomadland,' 'Borat' win at a socially distant Golden Globes Updated : March 01, 2021 01:46 PM IST Rosamund Pike took the best actress in a comedy or musical film for “I Care a Lot." Apple TV+ scored its first major award when a sweatshirt-clad Jason Sudeikis won the best actor in a comedy series for the streamer's “Ted Lasso.” Chadwick Boseman posthumously won the best actor in a drama film for his final performance, in the August Wilson adaptation “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — a Netflix release. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply