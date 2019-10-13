#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
Nobel author Tokarczuk's hometown gives free rides for books

Updated : October 13, 2019 11:55 AM IST

City transport authorities in Wroclaw, where Olga Tokarczuk lives, said Friday that people displaying her books can ride for free on buses and trams over the weekend.
Tokarczuk won the 2018 Nobel Prize on Thursday for "a narrative imagination that with encyclopedic passion represents the crossing of boundaries as a form of life," in the words of the Swedish Academy that bestows the award.
Nobel author Tokarczuk's hometown gives free rides for books
