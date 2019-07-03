#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty trade flat amid muted global cues
Asian shares subdued as trade enthusiasm ebbs
Oil prices steady on extended supply cuts, US stocks draw
Rupee opens higher at 68.87 a dollar, bond yields fall
Nike withdraws shoe after Kaepernick's criticism

Updated : July 03, 2019 10:13 AM IST

Kaepernick reached out to Nike after learning they planned to release the sneaker to explain that the flag recalls an era when black people were enslaved and that it has been appropriated by white nationalist groups, a person familiar with the conversation told The Associated Press.
Nike decided to recall the shoe after it had been already sent to retailers to go on sale this week for the July Fourth holiday, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Some people called for boycotts after Nike featured him in a campaign last year that included a print ad featuring a close-up of his face and the words, "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."
