Newseum hailed free press, but got beaten by free museums

Updated : December 27, 2019 12:59 PM IST

After years of financial difficulties, the Newseum will close its doors Tuesday.
The building was sold for $372.5 million to Johns Hopkins University, which intends to consolidate its scattered Washington-based graduate studies programs under one roof.
The museum’s focus evolved over the years, showcasing not just journalism and historic events, but all manner of free speech and civil rights issues and some whimsical quirks along the edges.
