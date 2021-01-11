  • SENSEX
News18 Network & BYJU’S announce the launch of the show ‘Young Genius’

Updated : January 11, 2021 01:16 PM IST

Each episode will feature child prodigies from across different fields such as academics, performing arts, technology, and sports.
The show will be on-air on 18 channels of News18 Network every Saturday evening starting 16th January 2021, and repeated on Sunday.
To mark the launch of the show, a riveting anthem ‘Umar Choti, Kaam Bade’composed and sung by Salim-Sulaiman and written by Shraddha Pandit is being released on TV, Digital and Radio.
