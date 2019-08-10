#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Newly discovered lake in Nepal may be the world's highest

Updated : August 10, 2019 12:54 PM IST

The Himalayan Times reported that the lake is situated at a height of 5,200 metres at Singarkharka in Chame Rural Municipality of Manang.
The lake was discovered about a few months ago by a team of mountaineers.
The lake called Singar locally, which is said to have formed out of the water melted from the Himalayas, can be reached after 18 hours' trek from Manang district headquarters, Chame.
