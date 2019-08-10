Newly discovered lake in Nepal may be the world's highest

Newly discovered Kajin Sara lake in Manang district of Nepal is all set to become the world's highest lake replacing Tilicho lake (also in Manang), which currently holds the title.

The Himalayan Times reported that the lake is situated at a height of 5,200 metres at Singarkharka in Chame Rural Municipality of Manang.

According to Chame Rural Municipality Chair Lokendra Ghale, the lake was discovered about a few months ago by a team of mountaineers.

"As per the measurement of the lake by the team, it is located at an altitude of 5,200 metres, which is yet to be officially verified. It's estimated to be 1,500 metres long and 600 metres wide," said Ghale.

"The lake would be the world's highest lake if its altitude of 5000-plus metres is officially verified," he added.

The lake called Singar locally, which is said to have formed out of the water melted from the Himalayas, can be reached after 18 hours' trek from Manang district headquarters, Chame. It's 24 km from Chame, said the Himalayan Times report.

Period between July and November is considered suitable to visit the lake which offers panoramic view of about a dozen peaks towards the north. The lake has Mt Manaslu to the east, Mt Damodar to the west, Mt Annapurna and Mt Lamjung to the south, and Mt Peri in the Tibet to the north.

The municipal authorities hope that the newly found lake would help promote tourism in the district once it is declared the world's highest lake.