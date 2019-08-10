Business
Newly discovered lake in Nepal may be the world's highest
Updated : August 10, 2019 12:54 PM IST
The Himalayan Times reported that the lake is situated at a height of 5,200 metres at Singarkharka in Chame Rural Municipality of Manang.
The lake was discovered about a few months ago by a team of mountaineers.
The lake called Singar locally, which is said to have formed out of the water melted from the Himalayas, can be reached after 18 hours' trek from Manang district headquarters, Chame.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more