‘Agrawal Tweet Bhandar' to ‘Agarwal family's son’, tweeple welcome new Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal with funny memes

Parag Agrawal is set to become the new Twitter chief executive office (CEO) as Jack Dorsey, the founder and CEO of the social media giant, announced his exit on Monday.

Twitter’s chief technical officer (CTO) Agrawal will now lead the company as CEO. With this, Twitter becomes the sixth major tech company to be led by a person of Indian origin, the others being Alphabet, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM and VMWare.

The IIT Bombay alumnus and Ph.D. from Stanford University was congratulated by many tech firm leaders around the world. Tesla boss Elon Musk even said USA benefits greatly from Indian talent.

The development took the Internet by storm and the tweeple came up with hilarious memes to congratulate Agrawal in their own way. Many pointed to the fact that top global tech companies are now being led by people of Indian origin.

GOOGLE - Sundar PichaiMICROSOFT - Satya NadellaIBM - Arvind KrishnaV M WARE - Raghu RaghuramADOBE - Shantanu Narayen TWITTER - Parag Agrawal🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/uJ9jTfM83G— Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) November 30, 2021

One Twitter user posted an image of Rajinikanth to highlight the achievement of Indian CEOs in the tech space.

As IIT Bombay graduate Parag Agarwal becomes new CEO of Twitter after #JackDorsey IITians be like - pic.twitter.com/Au0sgRvQOG— Kaagaz Apps (@KaagazS) November 29, 2021

Many were proud of Agrawal's IIT background, as one user pointed out in a cheeky manner.

after parag agarwal becomes the new CEO of twitter, they can now change it’s logo to this pic.twitter.com/qtoBUa3BPP — Saharsh (@whysaharsh) November 29, 2021

Another user suggested the new CEO change Twitter 's logo to ‘Agrawal Tweet Bhandar', in a callback to the innumerable Agarwal stores in the country.

Parag Agarwal - CEO pic.twitter.com/yzinUFrZyk — Best of the Best (@bestofallll) November 29, 2021

On similar lines, one Twitter user showed the iconic blue Twitter Bird, Larry, gorging on sweets.

Congratulations @paraga , Hope you will spread Sweetness across Changing sign codes #ParagAgarwal pic.twitter.com/yHvMhkB1Tr— Kp Nationalist🇮🇳 (@KpNationalist) November 30, 2021

Another user posted an image of a sweets place renamed to 'tweets' place.

Indians welcoming #ParagAgarwal as CEO of Twitter pic.twitter.com/1q8FymCHpO — Sagar Budhwani  🇮🇳 (@Sagarbudhwani_) November 29, 2021

Some users shared more wholesome memes. Others drew a comparison with "Agarwal family's son".

*Parag agrawal becomes CEO of twitter* Other Aggarwal families: pic.twitter.com/1yJEd9eqKB— Harshit Sharma (@Sharmajikaputtr) November 29, 2021

One Twitter user also reacted to one of Agrawal's older tweets. Many right-wing speakers and organisations dug through his Twitter account, to share a post of him quoting the Daily Show to attack him.

parag agrawal after his old tweets resurface as the new memes on twitter: pic.twitter.com/9dEblWsjgt — VIVN. (@VivanVatsa) November 30, 2021

Another user poked fun at the same with meme.

Twitter users asking #ParagAgrawal to fix bugs and glitches, *le parag agrawal: pic.twitter.com/yqiw3FnQZE — Deera (@Deerahahaha) November 29, 2021

But one user finally pointed that amid all the drama, Twitter still had numerous bugs and glitches that need to be fixed.