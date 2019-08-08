#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
New Michael Moore-backed documentary tackles alternative energy

Updated : August 08, 2019 03:10 PM IST

'Planet of the Humans' is a low-budget but piercing examination of what the filmmakers say are the false promises of the environmental movement and why we're still 'addicted' to fossil fuels.
"We all want to feel good about something like the electric car, but in the back of your head somewhere you've thought, 'Yeah, but where is the electricity coming from? And it's like, 'I don't want to think about that, I'm glad we have electric cars,'" Moore said.
