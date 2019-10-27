#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on October 25
Asian shares track modest global gains, sterling lower
Oil slips after US inventory build, but possible OPEC cuts support market
Rupee edges higher against Us dollar
Home Buzz
Unwind

New evidence into what triggered extinction of Ice Age animals

Updated : October 27, 2019 09:17 AM IST

An extraterrestrial body crashed to Earth almost 13,000 years ago that caused the extinction of many large animals and a probable population decline in early humans.
University of South Carolina archaeologist Christopher Moore and 16 colleagues present further evidence of a cosmic impact based on research done at White Pond near Elgin, South Carolina.
The Younger Dryas Impact Hypothesis proposes that an asteroid or comet hit the Earth about 12,800 years ago causing a period of extreme cooling that contributed to extinctions of more than 35 species of megafauna including giant sloths, sabre-tooth cats, mastodons and mammoths.
New evidence into what triggered extinction of Ice Age animals
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

India to spend $1.4 trillion over 5 years to develop infrastructure, says Dharmendra Pradhan

India to spend $1.4 trillion over 5 years to develop infrastructure, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Overdrive: In conversation with 2019 F3 Championship's second runner up Jehan Daruvala

Overdrive: In conversation with 2019 F3 Championship's second runner up Jehan Daruvala

ICICI Bank Q2 net down 6% to Rs 1,131.20 crore

ICICI Bank Q2 net down 6% to Rs 1,131.20 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV