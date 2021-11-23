Netizens hail Elon Musk’s prompt reply to Tesla car complaint on Twitter

Tesla Chief Elon Musk is known for his hyperactive social media presence and he is often seen engaging in interesting conversations with netizens on Twitter. But this time the billionaire used the platform to promptly respond to a Tesla car owner who complained about server issues with his Model 3 electric car. Musk not only replied to the query in just three minutes but also followed it up with a resolution and apologized for the inconvenience.

Many Tesla owners use the company's app to access their cars without using the actual key. However, with the app being down on Saturday, owners were unable to access the vehicles for some time. Sharing his concerns on Twitter, South Korean Tesla owner Jaehwan Cho, wrote, "I’m experiencing 500 server error to connect my @tesla Model 3 on my iOS app in Seoul, S. Korea. Seems like this is a worldwide issue. @elonmusk.

Musk immediately responded, “'Checking” and a few hours later, followed it up with an update on the issue.

“ Should be coming back online now. Looks like we may have accidentally increased the verbosity of network traffic. Apologies, we will take measures to ensure this doesn’t happen again,” tweeted Elon Musk, a few hours after his initial reply.

Musk's active response on the issue impressed not just Cho but other Twitter user as well. Users lauded the billionaire for handling customer complaints actively. Many users appreciated the Tesla CEO’s gesture and several others suggested that this should set an example towards customer service for the CEOs of other companies.

Founded in 2003, Musk owned Tesla is one of the largest EV manufacturers in the world. The company is actively looking to expand its presence in various countries and is likely to be entering the Indian market soon.

Meanwhile, Musk was reported to be selling his Tesla shares worth billions to satisfy the withholding obligation related to the stock option granted to him in 2012 and due to expire in August next year. Musk started exercising his option on November 8 and sold shares worth $1.1 billion to pay taxes after exercising $2.5 billion options.

The billionaire followed it up with another exercise of his option on November 15 when he bought 2.1 million stocks at $6.24 each and then sold 934,091 shares for $930 million.

In total, Musk exercised an option of $4.6 billion and sold shares of $2 billion to meet tax withholding obligations.