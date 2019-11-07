Nasscom Foundation rewards 7 entities for social impact

The Nasscom Foundation, the Indian IT industry body's social arm, and software firm Mphasis on Wednesday declared Rs 60 lakh in grants to seven entities for innovatively applying technology for social impact.

The seven entities recognised as part of the National Association of Software and Services Companies' (Nasscom) Social Innovation Forum include Meraki Foundation, Inali Foundation, Padcare Labs, MHS City Lab, Watsan Envirotech, Bombay Bijlee and Anukai Solutions.

"NSIF today is an ecosystem of more than 2,200 social innovations, awarding more than 90 social innovation projects, and has given over Rs 1.5 crore in catalytic grants," Nasscom Foundation Chief Executive Ashok Pamidi said in a statement.

Meraki Foundation was awarded for skilling low-income parents to act early to unleash a child's potential, PadCare Labs for sanitary napkin disposal and recycling solution and MHS City Lab for developing digital tools for affordable low-income housing, among others.

In addition to the catalytic grants, all the winners are eligible for industry mentorship worth Rs 20 lakh, offering a 12-month 'support to scale' mentoring from experts, Nasscom said.