Associate Partner
Countdown

#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Buzz
Unwind

Muslim millennial's site dispels stereotypes for millions

Updated : January 29, 2020 01:56 PM IST

While she is proud of being “born and raised a Jersey girl,” it was only in Jordan that she began to take pride in her roots. She learned Arabic and appreciated Middle Eastern food and hospitality.
On her site, Al-Khatahtbeh is especially proud of stories that deal with race and sexuality.
Most of the site's visitors live in the US and Britain, and an estimated 70 percent are Millennials and Gen Z ages 15 to 32
Muslim millennial's site dispels stereotypes for millions
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Bajaj Finance posts highest ever quarterly net profit at Rs 1,614 crore in Q3

Bajaj Finance posts highest ever quarterly net profit at Rs 1,614 crore in Q3

Maruti Suzuki reports Q3 net profit at Rs 1,565 crore; misses estimates

Maruti Suzuki reports Q3 net profit at Rs 1,565 crore; misses estimates

Budget 2020: Here’s what life and general insurance sector expect

Budget 2020: Here’s what life and general insurance sector expect

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement