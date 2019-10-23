Mumbai Film Festival 2019: MAMI message is clear, revel in the difference

When does a little boy stop hugging his mother and refuse to shake hands with his female teacher? When is it okay for a man to watch women walk past the sidewalk cafe and the camera zoom in to their hemlines? When is it okay for an audience to cheer for a gangster evading arrest?

When I watched Young Ahmed last night, 800 others and I were oblivious of the thunder outside. Anyone in the audience who were parents to a child of Ahmed’s age was suddenly uncomfortable. I was glad that I hadn’t foisted my spiritual views on my son, a woman sitting next to me muttered something about how her brother was unmarried at 50 because he was so deeply ritualistic…

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The washing of the hands will stay with you long after the festival is over. And when you open an umbrella, like in Shakespeare’s Scottish play, you will imagine the blood like you saw in the Wild Goose Lake. And you will laugh at anyone who says Tom Cruise on a motorbike in Mission Impossible is the best ever

It Must Be Heaven is a paean to the idea of a country to call your own, but more than that it pays tribute to the quiet people, those who observe life as it happens around them…

This year these strange yet fascinating characters have made my journey into cinema rather reflective. It’s easy to watch popular films or get on to the bandwagon that celebrates names and come away with stars in your eyes. But there’s very different kind of drum that beats a rhythm only a few celebrate with their body of work. One such actor chose for her first film to be about crematoriums by the river and she dies in that film too. Her second film has her play a young village Lolita who seduces her creepy teacher. Not a conventional beginning for a pretty face who should have been ‘introduced’ to Hindi cinema with a big song and dance role where she would be romancing a bro from Bollywood…

Shweta Tripathi Sharma.

Shweta Tripathi Sharma laughs at this Bollywood playbook. She cannot see herself in such roles, she says, over a glass of iced Americano, ‘I like being a part of telling stories of other people’s lives.’

In Mirzapur which streams on Amazon Prime shows her in a very different light. ‘We were living in character for up to eighteen hours a day, so it was but natural to perform,‘ Shweta says, ‘It was weird to eat regular food with the director and other people from the cast and be normal some days.’

She has not one but two films playing at MAMI this year. The Illegal is a story about Suraj Sharma who has stayed back in the US as an illegal alien to pay up a debt. They’re restaurant workers and their life is not exactly about the American Dream. Shweta plays his sister who supports her brother becoming the backbone of the family, really.

The second film, (I must admit I missed the screening) is called Cargo. It is amazing that Indian filmmakers are getting away from telling the same stories to weaving ole fables differently. She’s an Asur in the movie, but she’ll always be ‘battatawada’ on Twitter.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Manisha Lakhe is a poet, film critic, traveller, founder of Caferati — an online writer’s forum, hosts Mumbai’s oldest open mic, and teaches advertising, films and communication.