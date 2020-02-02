Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi
#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Buzz
Unwind

Mughal Gardens to open for public from February 5: Entry details, timings, other information

Updated : February 02, 2020 07:59 PM IST

The garden will remain open for the general public from February 5 to March 8 (except on Mondays which are maintenance days) between 10 am to 4 pm.
The garden will open exclusively for farmers, differently-abled persons, defence, paramilitary forces, and Delhi police personnel on March 11 from 10 am to 4 pm.
The Mughal Gardens saw 5.18 lakh visitors last year and has received 3-6 lakh visitors every year since 2003.
Mughal Gardens to open for public from February 5: Entry details, timings, other information

You May Also Like

India’s FY19 GDP growth revised down to 6.1%

India’s FY19 GDP growth revised down to 6.1%

Six reasons why Sensex slumped 1,000 points on Saturday

Six reasons why Sensex slumped 1,000 points on Saturday

Budget 2020: Eyeing toll income of Rs 1 Lk cr/year in 5-years, says Nitin Gadkari

Budget 2020: Eyeing toll income of Rs 1 Lk cr/year in 5-years, says Nitin Gadkari

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement