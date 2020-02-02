Unwind
Mughal Gardens to open for public from February 5: Entry details, timings, other information
Updated : February 02, 2020 07:59 PM IST
The garden will remain open for the general public from February 5 to March 8 (except on Mondays which are maintenance days) between 10 am to 4 pm.
The garden will open exclusively for farmers, differently-abled persons, defence, paramilitary forces, and Delhi police personnel on March 11 from 10 am to 4 pm.
The Mughal Gardens saw 5.18 lakh visitors last year and has received 3-6 lakh visitors every year since 2003.