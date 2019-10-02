Mouse creates chaos in White House briefing room

A mouse fell out of the White House ceiling Tuesday and onto a surprised reporter, creating much scrambling, screaming and snark.

Peter Alexander, White House correspondent for NBC News, was the initial victim. He tweeted: "In other news: A mouse literally fell out of the ceiling in our White House booth and landed on my lap."

A small army of reporters, producers and cameramen unsuccessfully went on the hunt in the James S Brady Press Briefing Room in hopes of shooing the little thing away midmorning.

The event created a social media stir. NBC News reporter Shannon Pettypiece tweeted: "The most excitement in the White House briefing room in months."