Modi, Kohli top 2019 Twitter India list on conversations, hashtags

Updated : December 10, 2019 02:15 PM IST

The prime minister's tweet, sent on May 23, the day of the vote counting, has been retweeted more than 117,000 times and recorded over 420,000 likes.

Indian men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli's tweet wishing his predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni on his birthday has received the most retweets—45,700 and counting—in the sports category for 2019.