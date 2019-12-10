Merriam-Webster declares 'they' its 2019 word of the year
Updated : December 10, 2019 07:45 PM IST
Sokolowski and his team monitor spikes in searches and “they” got an early start last January with the rise of model Oslo Grace on top fashion runways.
In September, Merriam-Webster experienced another big increase in look-ups for “they” when pop star Sam Smith wrote on social media that their preferred pronouns were “they” and “them.”
The American Dialect Society, which is dedicated to the study of the English language in North America, named “they” its word of the year for 2015.
