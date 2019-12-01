#RIL#Zee#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Buzz
Unwind

Meet 23-year-old TikTok star who takes home six-figure sum

Updated : December 01, 2019 08:40 PM IST

Holly Horne is only 23, but already has 16 million fans on social media video app TikTok.
She needs to be protected by bodyguards and her earnings have made her mother quit her job.
Such is her appeal to her international audience that her online business pulls in an estimated six-figure sum from promotional partnerships with some of the country's biggest brands.
Meet 23-year-old TikTok star who takes home six-figure sum
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

GST collection up 6% in November, crosses Rs 1 lakh crore mark

GST collection up 6% in November, crosses Rs 1 lakh crore mark

Govt plans to invest $1.39 trillion in infrastructure to spur economy after weak GDP data

Govt plans to invest $1.39 trillion in infrastructure to spur economy after weak GDP data

Jharkhand Assembly polls: 64% voter turnout in Phase 1 amid minor clashes; Maoists blow up bridge

Jharkhand Assembly polls: 64% voter turnout in Phase 1 amid minor clashes; Maoists blow up bridge

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV