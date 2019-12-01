Meet 23-year-old TikTok star who takes home six-figure sum
Updated : December 01, 2019 08:40 PM IST
Holly Horne is only 23, but already has 16 million fans on social media video app TikTok.
She needs to be protected by bodyguards and her earnings have made her mother quit her job.
Such is her appeal to her international audience that her online business pulls in an estimated six-figure sum from promotional partnerships with some of the country's biggest brands.
