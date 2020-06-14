Master the Indian way of nutrition with poha

We are well acquainted with the story of how poor Sudama fed Lord Krishna some poha, who after devouring it bestowed umpteen riches upon him. It’s a beautiful tale of friendship, cemented by love and food, and the humble poha stands right in the center of it. And that is not surprising. I love poha too, because a brilliant yellow turmeric-infused poha makes a pretty picture, satiates my appetite fully, and is a perfect example of sarvagunn sampann nutrition. But the truth is while it is a staple in almost every Indian household, its nutritional value is extremely underrated.

Poha offers many health benefits. Good quality poha is high in fiber and a natural source of protein, besides having multiple nutrients like iron and B vitamins.

Dietary fiber is an essential part of a balanced diet while protein is an important building block for the body. Poha is also a versatile dish –the elderly can eat it easily, and it is an excellent weaning food for infants. Plus, it is a perfect go-to meal if one has a fever or an upset tummy. But that’s not all. The high fiber content also helps keep our gut happy and the common malady constipation at bay.

But just knowing the benefits of poha does not suffice. One must know how to source the right kind of poha for sarvagunn sampan health. Pick packaged poha over loose poha as the former assures maximum quality and has no residual powder at the bottom of the pack.

Making healthy, even healthier

So is it possible to make this dish even healthier? Yes, it is! Just follow this lead.

Try red poha made from red rice. It delivers the supremely healthy anthocyanin, an antioxidant that keeps us healthy, and delivers a lot more fibre, vitamin B, and minerals like calcium, zinc, iron, manganese and magnesium.

Add peanuts to your poha. This humble nut, usually part of traditional poha recipes adds antioxidants and protein, making poha heart-healthy. Be liberal with curry leaves when you cook poha. These slightly alkaline leaves (often called sweet neem) add depth to the flavour of your poha and their strong anti-diabetic properties help control blood sugar levels.

Squeeze some lemon; vitamin C from lemon helps in boosting immunity. And while you’re at it, add some protein such as boiled egg or soya nuggets to make it a complete meal.

Try curd with poha. This delivers the much needed calcium and tastes delicious. In fact, dahichura (curd poha) is very common in many states up north.

A lot of people fry poha to make it in the form of a chivda which is a common snack option. You can do this with regular or red poha. While it is fine to consume in small portions, be careful to not binge on too much of it.

So with these tips, you now know everything there is to know about poha. Go get started on your journey of the Indian way of nutrition with the humble poha.