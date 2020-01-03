#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Buzz
Business

Master blender Shinji Fukuyo on applying Japanese blending artistry to a Bourbon whisky, visiting 'thekhas' in India, and more

Updated : January 03, 2020 01:42 PM IST

The whisky industry legend was recently in India for the launch of Beam Suntory’s Indian whisky Oaksmith as well as whiskies from The House of Suntory portfolio, including Yamazaki and Roku gin.
Legent brings together the best of the east and west, melding Kentucky distilling tradition with Japanese blending excellence.
Master blender Shinji Fukuyo on applying Japanese blending artistry to a Bourbon whisky, visiting 'thekhas' in India, and more
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Nifty IT index up more than 1% today; muted quarter expected for most IT companies

Nifty IT index up more than 1% today; muted quarter expected for most IT companies

Rupee opens lower at 71.49/$1 as tensions in Middle East dent risk-appetite

Rupee opens lower at 71.49/$1 as tensions in Middle East dent risk-appetite

Bad loans worth Rs 1 lakh crore may hit courts soon, says report

Bad loans worth Rs 1 lakh crore may hit courts soon, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV