Love happens in the time of coronavirus, so do weddings. Earlier this week, my cousin decided to get married. Almost on cue, she faced questions along the lines of “why now?” and “couldn’t you wait for the pandemic to end before having the wedding?” These questions were a tad justified. After all, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it a slew of restrictions on public gatherings like weddings and funerals — not more than 50 invitees to a wedding and 20 attendees at funerals.

Knowing my cousin though, this was the perfect opportunity to avoid the big fat Indian wedding, and ensure that hers was an intimate family affair. That’s how she decided to have her socially distant wedding.

Permission

The first step to getting married amid COVID-19 is to seek out and secure approval of the local body or corporation, and subsequent police permission. This was a breeze. After all, there was one simple rule that the Chennai Corporation officials kept harping on: “No more than 50 people at the wedding”.

The parents of the bride were also reminded of the need to ensure that everyone at the wedding sanitized well enough, and wore masks while in attendance. As long as these measures were adhered to, the wedding could take place.

Masks on, sanitize!

When we finally made it to the church, the sight was out of a dystopian film. My uncle brought two bottles of blue sanitizer, and people were asked to rub some on their hands before taking their seats. From the corner of my eye, I noticed the watchman at the church keep close count on how many of us entered the premises.

At the entrance was my cousin, dressed in immaculate white and a see-through veil. Under the veil was a perfectly embroidered mask to match the colour and fabric of her wedding gown. Her two bridesmaids wore green gowns with similarly matching masks. Clearly, the bridal party turned this coronavirus business into a bit of a fashion statement.

Not long after, the wedding march began playing, and Swetha began walking down the aisle in between her invitee list of 50 — seated on the pews, a metre apart from each other. This was her socially distant wedding.

Two priests, a small choir and plenty of multitasking

By the altar was Allan, who had removed his mask and was waiting. Behind the altar, two priests stood ready to conduct the marriage. The church’s own social distancing norms insist on not more than two celebrants or priests to conduct the wedding. One of the priests wore a surgical mask that rested below his chin.

To the side of the altar, a choir began belting out hymns and wedding harmonies. This comprised a one-man team on the keys, and the bride’s relatives who doubled up as church singers. In an invitee list of just 50, even a medium-sized choir is a luxury. The need to make do with the bare minimum was writ all over the wedding.

In no time, the wedding mass was underway. Most of the congregation sat through it with masks on, while some took it off to contend with the Chennai humidity. Photographers — the bride’s friends — kept clicking away, with camera gear and masks in tow. Believe it or not, one of the bridesmaids doubled up as the photographer and wedding singer. COVID-19 clearly brought everyone’s multitasking skills to the fore.

Congratulations? A Namaste will do

Soon enough, it was time for the wedding. The priests descended the altar, and the couple exchanged wedding vows with two witnesses present. Interestingly enough, all participants’ masks were off by this time, while the rest of the congregation continued to hold on to theirs. With vows done and the knot tied, Allan and Swetha’s socially distant wedding was finally done.

As the wedding mass ended, the congregation came forward to wish the couple. In a widely acknowledged rule to avoiding contracting COVID-19, guests stopped short of exchanging handshakes with the couple and settled for a more graceful Namaste, instead. The same couldn’t be said of the family though, as my sister hugged my uncle and aunt to congratulate them on their daughter’s wedding.