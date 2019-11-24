#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
Mark Ruffalo on playing the lawyer who took on DuPont

November 24, 2019

Mark Ruffalo learned about corporate attorney Rob Bilott, who for 20 years battled DuPont to expose the harmful effects of the chemical PFOA, along with most of the country: In 2016 through an article in The New York Times Magazine.
Ruffalo was captivated and immediately set out to acquire the rights to make Nathaniel Rich’s “The Lawyer Who Became DuPont’s Worst Nightmare” into a legal thriller in which he’d play Bilott.
“It’s a horror story that has to be told,” Ruffalo said. “It’s a story for our time.”
