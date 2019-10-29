TOP NEWS »

Man in Madhya Pradesh buys Honda Activa by paying amount in coins

Updated : October 29, 2019 12:10 PM IST

Rakesh Gupta brought only five and 10 rupee coins to Krishna Honda showroom here on Dhanteras in 4 gunny bags and paid Rs 83,000 and rode home on his all-new Activa 125 BSVI.
It took four hours for the showroom workers to count the five and 10 rupee coins.
