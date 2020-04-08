  • SENSEX
Malayalam actor Indrans stitches face masks as part of anti-Covid-19 drive

Updated : April 08, 2020 12:58 PM IST

In the nearly five minute video, which was later shared by many including celebrities through their Facebook pages, the actor was seen stitching masks along with the inmates of the Central Prison at nearby Poojappura.
Before donning greasepaint for hundreds of characters in his decades-long career as comedian and character artist, Indrans was a small-scale tailor, who had toiled hard to make ends meet.
