Mahatma Gandhi 150th birth anniversary: Unearthed WWII letter wishes Jews 'era of peace'
Updated : October 02, 2019 04:18 PM IST
The National Library of Israel recently unearthed the 80-year-old handwritten letter during a massive review of millions of its archival documents.
Not long before he was assassinated in 1948, Gandhi called the Holocaust "the greatest crime of our time," though still adhered to his core principle of pacifism.
