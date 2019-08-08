Madhuri Vijay’s debut novel 'The Far Field' gives a glimpse into Kashmiri Lives

Phone calls play a significant role in Madhuri Vijay’s The Far Field, much of which is set in Kashmir. At a time when communication links to and from the region are severed – at the time of writing, at least – this debut novel provides a sobering and moving glimpse into the lives of some of those in this contested area.

The Far Field is not an insider’s narrative in the manner of Mirza Waheed’s The Collaborator, for instance. Shalini, the protagonist of the novel is, like the author, someone from outside the region. She attempts to close not just this geographical distance, but also gaps between the people in her life and between past and present. Her journey to Kashmir’s Pahari area is paralleled by a journey within.

As a child growing up in Bengaluru, Shalini was fascinated by Bashir Ahmed, a clothes-seller from Kashmir, who would often frequent their house. Bashir’s relationship with Shalini’s mother, a troubled, tragic and combative figure, deepens into an awkward intimacy that will have weighty consequences.

Years later, in her twenties, Shalini sets out to locate Bashir, who has returned to Kashmir. It’s almost as though Mini, from Tagore’s short story, ventures forth to discover the Kabuliwala’s whereabouts. Shalini’s relationship with both parents, while not estranged, has certainly been fraught. She is a closed-in and self-absorbed young woman who finds it hard to create and sustain relationships.

Shalini’s expedition is in some ways a quest to find a family. On the train from Bengaluru to Jammu, she imagines that she and those travelling with her are part of a joint household. In J&K’s Kishtwar, she lives for a while with a middle-aged couple who promise to help her find Bashir and here too, she wishes she could be a part of their lives for good. Finally, in Bashir’s village, she indulges in fancies of staying on with his family.

Mirrors, or rather, their garbled reflections, are an important part of this novel. Much of it progresses in chapters that alternate between past and present: Shalini’s childhood with her parents is juxtaposed with her current circumstances in Kashmir. Once, Bashir travelled from his house in Kashmir to theirs in Bengaluru; now, Shalini makes a reverse journey.

As a child, Shalini was entranced by the folktales Bashir told her. Later on, she is told other stories that are at a distance from the truth. She, in turn, makes up tales when she needs to. Fables don’t always square with reality, and reality doesn’t always line up with the imagination. “Bashir Ahmed had spoken to us so many times of mountains,” she recalls, “and yet the images evoked in my mind had been imprecise and clichéd, all of them stolen, no doubt, from some book or film: gentle, sloping meadows dotted with tiny yellow flowers and vast herds of cows, peacefully grazing. This place with its steep, rugged drops; its narrow, glittering pathways; its tiny mud houses that clung like limpets to the face of the mountain — I had imagined none of it.”

Vijay handles these resonances in an even-toned manner without making them so pronounced that they get in the way of plot progression. Events follow one other organically as an outcome of how Shalini and those around her behave; sometimes surprisingly, but not out of character. The prose, too, is stylish and precise. At one point, we’re told of a swimming coach that “he conveyed nervous wives in frilly swim-suits across the shallow end, one hand under their stomachs, the other behind his back, like a careful waiter bearing a series of expensive trays.”

In a recent interview, Vijay commented that her “relationship is not so much with Kashmir as with the individual Kashmiris I’ve come to know, respect and love.” This certainly comes through in the pages of her novel. Caught between the actions of militants and armymen, they are shown as determined to get on with their lives as best they can, not without a dash of humour. The 2013 Kishtwar riots are a backdrop to a section of the novel, and reading about this – in the context of characters we have come to care about -- illustrates how media reports cannot convey the desperation of individuals troubled by the arrhythmic heartbeat of history.

There are no heroes and villains in The Far Field. Shalini herself is a complex creature driven by caprice whose actions can’t quite be relied upon. Though most of the Kashmiris are portrayed as hospitable and warm, not all are untainted. Soldiers are shown as lonely young men doing a difficult job far from home, yet not incapable of sadism. The behaviour of a suave army brigadier late in the novel is especially troubling. At journey’s end, Shalini finds that she has come full circle. She started out with good intentions, but the proverb warns us where those lead to.

Sanjay Sipahimalani is a Mumbai-based writer and reviewer.

Read his columns here.