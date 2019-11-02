#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
Ma Anand Sheela, Osho Rajneesh's aide and 'Wild Wild Country' fame, will star in new Netflix documentary

November 02, 2019

The documentary, produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital content company of major Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, will stream on Netflix India.
In a trailer released by Netflix India, the film is billed as answering the question, "Who was she before Rajneesh?"
Ma Anand Sheela, Osho Rajneesh's aide and 'Wild Wild Country' fame, will star in new Netflix documentary
