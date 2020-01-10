Lunar Eclipse: First penumbral eclipse of 2020 will be visible in India tonight
Updated : January 10, 2020 12:30 PM IST
The lunar eclipse will begin at 10.37 PM Indian Standard Time and will last till 2.42 AM on January 11.
Astronomy enthusiasts and sky gazers will be visible from all corners of India if the weather does not play a spoilsport
