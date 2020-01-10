#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Sensex edges higher, Nifty holds 12,250; IT, bank stocks gain
World stocks at record high as techs lead relief rally
Oil prices slip further as falling over 4% in last two sessions
Rupee likely to extend losing streak in 2020
Lunar Eclipse: First penumbral eclipse of 2020 will be visible in India tonight

Updated : January 10, 2020 12:30 PM IST

The lunar eclipse will begin at 10.37 PM Indian Standard Time and will last till 2.42 AM on January 11.
Astronomy enthusiasts and sky gazers will be visible from all corners of India if the weather does not play a spoilsport
