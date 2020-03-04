Healthcare
Louvre museum in Paris reopens after staff end coronavirus protest
Updated : March 04, 2020 06:56 PM IST
Louvre museum staff had refused to work on Sunday and Monday, citing a threat to health. The museum is closed to the public on Tuesdays.
The health ministry had argued there was no evidence of the "grave and imminent threat" to life or health that French employees can cite as a valid reason to refuse to work.
The closure of the Louvre, which received 9.6 million visitors last year, had caused bitter disappointment among the thousands of tourists who flock each day to the home of the Mona Lisa.