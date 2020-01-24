London police to use facial recognition tech, stokes privacy fears
Updated : January 24, 2020 09:13 PM IST
Real-time crowd surveillance by police in London raises questions about how the technology will enter people's daily lives.
Authorities and private companies are eager to use facial recognition but rights groups say it threatens civil liberties and represents an expansion of surveillance.
ondon's decision to use the technology defies warnings from rights groups, lawmakers and independent experts, Amnesty International researcher Anna Bacciarelli said.
