Led by ‘Marriage Story,’ Netflix dominates Golden Globe nominations

Updated : December 10, 2019 09:33 AM IST

Marriage Story, which landed on Netflix on Friday after a three-week run in theatres, also earned nods for Baumbach’s script, Laura Dern’s supporting performance and Randy Newman’s score.
Martin Scorsese’s mob epic The Irishman, which landed five nominations including best drama picture, best director for Scorsese and supporting acting nods for Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.
The Academy Awards are being held several weeks early, on February 9, giving Oscar campaigns less time to find momentum.
Led by ‘Marriage Story,’ Netflix dominates Golden Globe nominations
