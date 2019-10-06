Unwind

Lauren Cohan gives Comic Con reveal to 'Walking Dead' return

Updated : October 06, 2019 12:53 PM IST

At the end of Saturday's New York Comic Con panel for the apocalyptic AMC zombie series that has spawned its own universe, a masked cast member stood and revealed herself to be Cohan, whose return was subsequently announced.

AMC also announced an 11th season of the series, whose 10th starts Sunday night.