Lauren Cohan gives Comic Con reveal to 'Walking Dead' return
Updated : October 06, 2019 12:53 PM IST
At the end of Saturday's New York Comic Con panel for the apocalyptic AMC zombie series that has spawned its own universe, a masked cast member stood and revealed herself to be Cohan, whose return was subsequently announced.
AMC also announced an 11th season of the series, whose 10th starts Sunday night.
It's not clear when or how Cohan's character will return.
