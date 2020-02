Oceans of tributes poured in as sporting icon Kobe Bryant, 41, and his daughter Gianna, 13, tragically passed away in a helicopter crash in California. Almost all grieved the loss of the five-time NBA champ, a few did so whilst remembering the Colorado incident.

In 2003, a 25-year-old Bryant was accused of raping a 19-year-old hotel clerk. Bryant refuted the accuser’s claims, maintained that the act was consensual and that the accuser and he did not view the incident the same way. The case was closed in 2005. Despite his multiple positive contributions, both on and off the court, the incident remains somewhat of a drag on Bryant’s otherwise stellar legacy.

On the day Bryant passed away, a Washington Post scribe was placed on administrative leave after she tweeted a link to an article about this incident. Felicia Sonmez, a survivor of assault herself, was forced to take down the post amid severe backlash and death threats. Many deem Sonmez’s post ill-timed and insensitive.

This debate isn’t about if Kobe was guilty, for that was settled 15 years ago. As we look back at the Black Mamba’s legacy, is acknowledging the Colorado incident unwarranted? Is it insensitive and heartless to look at his life in totality?

I’d go one step further to broaden the argument; by extension, can we truly separate art from the artist? Does addressing their cloudy past somehow discredit their contributions? Can we not consume their art whilst condemning and castigating them for their ghastly acts?

The tendency to misuse power

Accomplished and acclaimed celebrities like Michael Jackson, Kevin Spacey, Woody Allen and plenty of others including a few Indian artistes including Rajat Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Sajid Khan have been called out accused of sexual assault and abuse. To be sure, this debate isn’t about whether or not such charges were true or on the #MeToo movement’s validity. It is on whether you can associate with the art upon finding out that their creators indulged in sin. It is whether you would want such artists to benefit financially or otherwise despite being called out for their acts. It is whether we as a society should be a party to the success of such artists who continue making a living in their fields despite their abhorrent actions.

That there is a need to acknowledge the artists’ and celebrities’ role in society, their tendency to misuse power and clout is unquestionable. However, more often than not, when it comes to separating art from the artist, there isn’t a right or wrong. Diehard fans are reluctant to affiliate an individual’s decision in this regard to morality. Art in itself is subjective. Each person’s consumption, engagement with and perception of art is never necessarily the same. Art, an extension of its creator, is a reflection of how the artist sees the society and the world. Humans, while consuming art, tend to link it with complex emotions and experiences, increasing the significance of such art all the more, making it difficult to associate morality with a person’s choice to either continue consuming the art or chucking it for good.

Although, it is worth noting that it isn’t always a given that we know of the artist’s history while discovering a track or watching a movie.

Appreciation of art isn't an exoneration of the artist’s deeds. Moreover, the artist isn’t the only individual to pull out all the stops to ensure a fine finished product. It is of utmost importance to acknowledge the multiple other individuals who too toiled to ensure the gratifying experience for the consumer. By boycotting a piece of art completely, we tend to disregard and omit their contributions too.

Glimmers of hope

But then again, there is another side to the nexus between the artist, society and art. If the art really is a reflection of how the artist sees the society, how distinct is the artist’s personal experience from their art? That art and society are interwoven is a solid argument. Artists mirror their world to connect with their audience. It can indeed be arduous to relate with such art whose creators have been known to behave in a contemptible manner.

It is even more onerous to bury the work of artists who are of great significance to particular sects, like Kobe, Bill Cosby, Michael Jackson are to the African-American community. To them, they aren’t merely artists and sportsmen but are glimmers of hope and possibility.

That said, it would be unjust and partisan to assume that artists, like all humans, don’t have complex personalities and lives. But complexities do not warrant misuse of clout. We as consumers can always aim to support artists who prefer not to misuse their privilege.