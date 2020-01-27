Unwind
Kobe Bryant, NBA legend, dies at 41
Updated : January 27, 2020 06:32 AM IST
Bryant scored 33,643 career points, third-most in league history, and averaged 25.0 points per game, including a 60-point performance in his final game on April 13, 2016.
His 81-point game in on Jan. 22, 2006, against the Toronto Raptors was the second-highest scoring performance in the NBA and arguably the most dazzling single-game offensive performance in hoops history.
Bryant's post-playing career in the entertainment industry began auspiciously when he won an Oscar for “Dear Basketball,” an animated short film based on the letter he wrote announcing his retirement.
