Moneycontrol Pro#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Buzz
Unwind

#KindnessMatters:Â Harnessing emotional intelligence to change lives

Updated : August 13, 2019 02:16 PM IST

The social media campaign has so far generated more than 3,000 stories from over 50 countries.
The idea was to reassure children that anything unclean can be turned into something beautiful.
#KindnessMatters:Â Harnessing emotional intelligence to change lives
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Government issues guidelines for Rs 1-lakh crore partial guarantee scheme for NBFCs/HFCs

Government issues guidelines for Rs 1-lakh crore partial guarantee scheme for NBFCs/HFCs

Leased 6 lakh square feet in Q1, says Embassy Office Parks REIT's Mike Holland

Leased 6 lakh square feet in Q1, says Embassy Office Parks REIT's Mike Holland

Here's why JM Financial sees 63% upside potential in this smallcap FMCG stock

Here's why JM Financial sees 63% upside potential in this smallcap FMCG stock

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV