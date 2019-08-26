Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
#KindnessMatters: Engineer invents Rs 60 solar cooker to help rural women

Updated : August 26, 2019 06:30 PM IST

Alzubair along with one of his students, Virendra Dhakhda, designed a prototype which could be made easily at home with paper, cardboard or other waste material.
Till date, they have organised 50-55 workshops and have trained more than 1,500 women to manufacture the solar cookers.
