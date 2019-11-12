#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Buzz
Unwind

Kendy Zirdo from Arunachal makes her debut in Malayalam movie

Updated : November 12, 2019 09:11 PM IST

She plays the role of Hitori, a Japanese-Malayali girl who is the love interest of Subramaniam, a character in the movie essayed by popular actor Soubin Shahir.
Directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, Android Kunjappan version 5.25 is the story of a father and son, and how it changes when the technology hits the human mind.
It was released in Kerala on November 8 and is set to be released in rest of South India this Friday.
Kendy Zirdo from Arunachal makes her debut in Malayalam movie
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

This smallcap debt-free company has given 1,000% return in the last 10 years

This smallcap debt-free company has given 1,000% return in the last 10 years

Uber India gets Rs 1,767-crore capital infusion, its biggest ever from parent

Uber India gets Rs 1,767-crore capital infusion, its biggest ever from parent

Ypres: Remembering World War I’s forgotten Indian soldiers

Ypres: Remembering World War I’s forgotten Indian soldiers

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV