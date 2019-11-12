Kendy Zirdo from Arunachal makes her debut in Malayalam movie
Updated : November 12, 2019 09:11 PM IST
She plays the role of Hitori, a Japanese-Malayali girl who is the love interest of Subramaniam, a character in the movie essayed by popular actor Soubin Shahir.
Directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, Android Kunjappan version 5.25 is the story of a father and son, and how it changes when the technology hits the human mind.
It was released in Kerala on November 8 and is set to be released in rest of South India this Friday.
