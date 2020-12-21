Unwind Jupiter, Saturn to align in 'great conjunction' today: How and when you can watch it Updated : December 21, 2020 01:33 PM IST People interested can watch it directly with the naked eye without any fear. Saturn will be the smaller, fainter blob at Jupiter’s upper right. Jupiter and Saturn will actually be more than 450 million miles (730 million kilometres) apart. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.