Jnanpith award winner Amitav Ghosh uses a form of rhyming couplets popular in Bengali narrative poetry in his new book Jungle nama. It's a fable based on the legend of Bon Bibi – the forest deity revered in the Sunderban. The verse is accompanied by digital ink drawings by Salman Toor who was recently listed in the Time 100 next. While Ghosh is experimenting with form he continues to be unwaveringly committed to using art and literature to talk about the most significant challenge to the future of the earth – the Anthropocene age and man - made climate change. He spoke to Anuradha SenGupta on CNBC-TV18.

Anuradha SenGupta: You want to tell people who may not have read it, in a nutshell, the story of Jungle Nama?

Amitav Ghosh: Jungle Nama is an adaptation of a very popular legend in the Sundarban. In the Sundarban everyone who lives in the vast mangrove forest, they have a great reverence for this legend. And this legend is told and retold and enacted by travelling theatre companies.

The story is really about a rich merchant called Dhona who goes into the forest to try and take everything out of the forest and in the end he is trapped by the tiger spirit Dokkhin Rai and Dokkhin Rai demands an exchange; he wants to eat a human so Dhona offers him his nephew and in the end the nephew is rescued by Bon Bibi. But this story is really about finding a balance between the human urge towards profit and the needs of other beings, of the beings of the forest.

Anuradha SenGupta: So it is a fable. You picked this particular episode of those epic poems which talk about the legend of Bon Bib, because of what the story leaves you with right?

Amitav Ghosh: Yes, absolutely. We have so many stories of so many kinds which are also fables, like all those stories that urge you to sort of fulfil your ambitions, you know which say, ‘just do it’, ‘impossible is nothing’ and so on and so forth, but this is a story about limits, it’s a story about humans observing certain limits in relation to the earth and in relation to the world, to the environment.

Anuradha SenGupta: Talking after the release of Gun Island your previous book, you said. ‘What lies ahead is deeply bleak and we will have to face severe disruptions and now we realise that everything will not get better, in fact things will get catastrophically worse.’ It’s just so scary sometimes to think that what used to be one off occurrences or freakish behaviour of nature, today is just absolutely normal. You just mentioned the glacier burst and what happened in Uttrakhand, we are talking about the freak winter storm in Texas and what is happening there, we have seen the fires ravage Australia and California and of course we know about the drought. We have had problems with water, we have problems with floods, we have problems with cyclones. Do you think people have now at least begun to say, yes this is true because you know better than anyone else about denying climate change and man’s role in it?

Amitav Ghosh: That’s a very good question Anuradha. As you point out when we last spoke for Gun Island that was 2019 face to face! Let us look at the biggest disruption that we have ever faced - this pandemic. Again pandemics were thought to be impossible. We thought medicine had conquered everything, we had conquered nature and look at us. One tiny pathogen has absolutely frozen the world in its tracks. You gave these other examples, I think the United States is actually a very good example of so called ‘progress’ gone completely awry.

Throughout this entire Mississippi basin especially over the last century it has been completely reengineered. The directions of rivers have been changed, hundreds of dams have been created and now what we see is really that the landscape itself is revolting. Climate change has created a circumstance where the landscape is coming undone. But they are now in a situation where they can’t step back, they have to do more and more engineering. So they have to create continuous circumstance of reengineering the landscape even as it is coming undone in front of our eyes.

Look in India we still haven’t reached that point of reengineering landscapes, but now the government is talking about it. And we can completely predict the direction that it will take. It will end in utter disaster. So it is several things coming together at the same time and these things are not separate. We have these heavily sort of reengineered landscapes which are completely interfered with by humans and you have climate change. Already in India we are beginning to see these catastrophic impacts look at Chennai for example. All over the flood plain, they are building in the river channels, they are building close to the sea… you can’t win against water. How much will the sea level rise if people are building in this way, obviously it is going to end in catastrophe.

Q: Are people accepting today at least of everything that you are outlining and have spotlighted over the years?

A: We have reached the point where it is no longer possible to do the old kind of denialism. It is no longer possible to say no, nothing is happening because everybody can see, it is all round us, we can see these disasters. In some countries actually extreme weather events have increased phenomenally by many 100 fold so you can no longer shut your eyes to it.

But I would say that in India people do, especially urban Indians are very much in denial. They just try to pretend that this is not happening and yet it is happening.

Q: What do you make of Bill Gates’ book, ‘How to Avoid a Climate Disaster’? When someone like that finally picks up the cause do you think that it will get many more people to understand what we are on the brink of?

A: Certainly it may serve the function of alerting some people to the disaster that lies ahead because certainly all those talking heads specially I would say in India who worship Bill Gates will recognize perhaps that there is a problem because they certainly wouldn’t pay attention to a novelist like me but they will pay attention to Bill Gates perhaps. But what Bill Gates is proposing is very, very dangerous.

His idea is Geoengineering. He is the world’s biggest investor in Geoengineering. So what they now want to do - having failed at everything else they now want to engineer the atmosphere. It is specially us in India who have to be very, very wary of this, this is something we should resist at all costs. Because what will this Geoengineering do, the most likely effect is that it will have a catastrophic effect on the monsoon. Already the monsoon is being impacted by climate change in many very disastrous ways so that rainfall is becoming increasingly erratic. That is one of the reasons why Indian farmers are facing this catastrophe that they are dealing with right now. If we see the widespread failure of the monsoon because of Geoengineering, what can you say, that will be ‘progress’ for you.

But this is what they are planning, we should not doubt it. It is perfectly clear, that the entire western elite is now pushing Geoengineering in a big way. Yale University, Harvard University, Bill Gates they are all behind it and they are all going to get away with it, they are going to do it because for them it can be done quite cheaply.

Q: You are saying that we will pay the price?

A: Of course we will pay the price. Anyone who is dependent on the monsoons across Asia, will pay the price. They don’t care about that.

Q: The last year and that never-before experience, what was it like for you, one would imagine that as an author you tend to have for large parts of your day and your month and year slightly solitary existence and you tend to work on your own except for when you are travelling and research or maybe for book promotions, you are working alone, was it easier therefore for you and by extension writers to cope with the kind of isolation that COVID-19 brought to our lives?

A: Writers draw energy from the world around them. From the observations of the world and being deprived of that has been very, very difficult for many writers. For me, on the other hand, I must say that just as the lockdown was beginning in early March, I was finishing Jungle nama. And I was extraordinarily lucky too because Salman Toor who has done the artwork for the book, he wouldn’t have been able to do this project if it had not been for the pandemic because he had a big exhibition coming up that was postponed and in that short window he was able to do this amazing work. So in that way it was very fortunate and fortunate for me also in that I had another project, it is a non-fiction project - it will be out in India in October, again it’s about the planetary crisis, so I was intensely focused on that. There was a point which I was reading like two books a day. So it was a period of very intense, very hard work but also a period of terrible bereavement.

Q: I was going to ask you how it was to not be able to visit at that time because you did tweet about losing your mother, isn’t it?

A: Yes, my mother died in August and it was shattering. I couldn’t be there, I couldn’t go and the worst part of it is that my sister had to deal with it all, and I couldn’t be there to help. The sort of utter helplessness that I felt – it was just shattering. But it wasn’t just me, there are many of us who went through this experience.

Q: Was writing Jungle nama and the form that the book took, which is the verse form and the two line couplet of 24 syllables, that is a rigid framework, was that a challenge? And because of the fact that you were inspired by the style of Bengali poetry and narratives, did your writing also have to sound good when you read it out? Was that a double challenge?

A: You will remember that Gun Island, it also dealt very much with a legend that comes from the Bengali Mangal-kavya. Mangal-kavyas are also mainly written in this verse form which is called ‘poyar’ which is again these couplets. Strictly speaking they should be 14 syllables, but I did 12 syllables per line.

Q: Is that because you were writing in English?

A: Yes in effect. I wanted a slightly tighter form if you like, but it is a wonderful form. It is perfectly suited to narrative, all the Mangal-kavyas, all the early Bengali storytelling, all pre-modern Bengali storytelling used this form. The Bon BiBi legend was told in this form. So once you get accustomed to it, it is a very beautiful subtle form and as you have seen in Jungle Nama, it actually carries the story forward.

Q: The fact that the character of Dukhey has to be able to use ‘Dwipodi poyar’ to be able to be heard by his benefactress, by the patron of the forest Bon Bibi? Was it a riff, was it playful, or was it meaningful?

A: It was both. For me the poyar meter itself became something that was magical. It creates the magic of the book, it becomes the protagonist within the book itself. So, that was certainly a very interesting aspect of the book for me.

Because look what is it when you write within a strict metrical form? It means you have to measure your words, it means that you have to watch your limits, it means that you have to be very aware of the limitations of language, of the strict sort of regulatory structure of language. So, in a way that mirrors the story of the book.

There is a reason why in the Indian tradition, stories have always been told in verse; the Mahabharat is in verse, the Ramayan is in verse. So many young writers now have been doing adaptations of the Mahabharat and the Ramayan and so on but none of them do it in verse. They always do it in prose. I would really love to see them using those metrical forms.

Q: We have talked often and previously also about your love for language and the origin of language in words and how it mutates and transforms as it moves with people moving. Have you read it out aloud?

A: Yes.

Q: Did you find it more enjoyable reading this out aloud than prose whether it is fiction or non-fiction that you have written? Was there something different in the way it felt when you read it aloud?

A: Yes, absolutely. It is fun to read aloud. The rhythm and rhyme really helps. See that’s another aspect of pre-modern Indian literature – books, stories were not meant to be read by individuals. They were neither written by individuals nor intended to be read by individuals.

When I say not written by individuals, I mean that individual writers were really working within a tradition of other writers, they were referencing other writers and so on. Similarly, once the work had been produced, it was meant to be read aloud, it was meant to be sung, it was meant to be chanted. So, for example, in the Mangal-kavyas, many of the verses will actually have a raag attached because you are meant to sing them out. I think this is a very important aspect of literature, it is an aspect that we have lost. It was only in the 18th century that people started reading silently within their own heads which is what you and I have done. We were not knowing that it was a historically restricted practice.