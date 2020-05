A journalist who won the coveted Pulitzer prize days ago has been forced to take unpaid leave. Pulitzer prize winner Joe Sonka took to twitter to narrate his plight and asked Twitterati to support his publishing house.

I won a Pulitzer Prize today, and I’m on my second week of unpaid furlough starting next Monday. Please subscribe to the @courierjournal to support our work: https://t.co/nCxu6yMXAz — Joe Sonka 😐 #StayHome (@joesonka) May 4, 2020

Sonka, who won the coveted prize for his report on the pardons issued by former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin during his last week in office, requested users to use local newspapers. He also added a tweet by a colleague who insisted that unless we started to pay for local news, they will soon cease to exist.

His tweet, that came at a time when he was being overwhelmed by acclaim and congratulations pointed directly to the struggles that millions of workers including journalists are facing amid the global lockdown following the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The situation has been especially bad for smaller publishing houses based on small towns that now are staring at an uncertain future and are forced to take fatal measures just to survive. Many journalists have found a question mark hanging on their future.