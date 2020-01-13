Joker tops Oscar nominations with 11; 3 other films get 10
Updated : January 13, 2020 08:14 PM IST
The 92nd Academy Awards will take place February 9 in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre
The Irishman, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood, and 1917 got 10 nods apiece
Frozen 2, the highest-grossing animated film ever, was passed over and Beyonce missed out on her first Oscar nomination for the Lion King
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more