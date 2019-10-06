Business
'Joker' sets October box-office record for Thursday showings
Updated : October 06, 2019 09:37 AM IST
The strong start comes after weeks of discussion about the R-rated film and whether it will inspire some to commit violence.
The film stars Joaquin Phoenix as the man who becomes Batman's classic nemesis in the origin story film.
