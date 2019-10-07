#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
'Joker' laughs its way to October box office record

Updated : October 07, 2019 03:15 PM IST

Warner Bros. said Sunday that "Joker" grossed an estimated $93.5 million in ticket sales from 4,374 screens in North America.
Internationally, "Joker" earned $140.5 million from 73 markets, resulting in a stunning $234 million global debut.
'Joker' laughs its way to October box office record
