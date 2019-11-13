Uncategorized
John Legend named 2019 Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine
Updated : November 13, 2019 12:25 PM IST
John Legend told People in an issue out Friday the honour comes with some pressure after following Idris Elba, who was last year's winner.
Legend has two children with model-television host-cookbook author Chrissy Teigen.
